Sept 9 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* Says has incorporated an oncology therapeutics spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc., in the US
* The company is a Women's Cancer precision medicine company focused on advancing the
development of promising, novel clinical-stage cancer drugs
* The initial therapeutic focus of 2X Oncology will be unmet medical needs in Breast Cancer
and Ovarian Cancer
* The spin-out will work in close collaboration with Oncology Venture, utilizing OV's Nordic
network
Source text: bit.ly/2cIcAjg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)