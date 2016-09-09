Sept 9 New Equity Venture Int. AB (NEVI) :

* Says its unit Future Gaming Group Int. AB, owned by NEVI in 80 pct, carries out new share issue

* Following new share issue NEVI's holding in Future Gaming Group will fall to 72 pct

* New share issue in Future Gaming Group to be carried out at company value 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.36 million) (pre-money) and brings company 2.0 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2cj3xHy

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.4716 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)