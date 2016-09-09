BRIEF- Opus Bank Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 9 New Equity Venture Int. AB (NEVI) :
* Says its unit Future Gaming Group Int. AB, owned by NEVI in 80 pct, carries out new share issue
* Following new share issue NEVI's holding in Future Gaming Group will fall to 72 pct
* New share issue in Future Gaming Group to be carried out at company value 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.36 million) (pre-money) and brings company 2.0 million crowns
($1 = 8.4716 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, Jan 30 The European Central Bank will probably first review its policy stance in June but stop short of any decision on winding down its huge economic stimulus programme, ECB rate setter Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.