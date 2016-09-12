* PSBC opens books on year's biggest IPO

* Volkswagen's bond market return

* Hollywood Bowl seeks to break Brexit hiatus

By Gareth Gore

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Welcome to the IFR Capital Markets Week Ahead - a new weekly briefing from Thomson Reuters IFR. Orders, please! Postal Savings Bank of China begins bookbuilding for what will easily be the largest IPO seen this year . China's biggest lender by bank branches is hoping to raise as much as US$8.1bn from the Hong Kong listing, more than the combined proceeds from all the US listings done so far in 2016.

The Chinese bank has already lined up five cornerstone investors to buy most of the shares, making the job easier for investment banks running the deal. Still, worries over the country's banking system will put some buyers off: analysts have previously warned that China's bad loan pile could be eight times higher than the official rate.

New emissions Volkswagen is widely anticipated to be preparing for its first return to the corporate bond market since becoming embroiled in an emissions scandal a year ago that has landed it with a US$15bn bill. The German automaker has been a regular visitor to ABS markets since then, but has so far shied away from selling debt. Bowled over? Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl is expected to begin wrapping up investor meetings ahead of a £140m IPO, in what should be the first UK listing since the Brexit vote . The company had previously eyed a deal in July, but ditched those plans following the June 23 referendum - before reviving them again last month. Mark-ed down? The sterling corporate bond market could be in for some uncertain sessions this week as investors digest comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggesting that the universe of bonds eligible for purchase under its latest corporate bond purchase programme could be substantially smaller than previously thought.

AT1 market spiced up Triple B rated State Bank of India begins meeting investors ahead of a planned US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 offering. The transaction would be the first of its kind from India, potentially opening a funding route for the country's thinly-capitalised banks. Meetings will take place in Hong Kong, Singapore and London. Forex hearing Mark Johnson, the global head of foreign exchange cash trading at HSBC who was arrested at a New York airport in July, will appear at a court hearing on Wednesday. The Brit has pleaded not guilty to charges that he participated in a fraudulent scheme to front-run a US$3.5bn currency transaction by one of the bank's clients. PIKing up steam At least three issuers are set to hit the European high-yield market, which shows no signs of slowdown after last week's jumbo PIK deals from Schaeffler and Ardagh. US car rental firm Hertz is looking to raise up to 225m, while Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse both sent "save-the-date" notices for separate deals. Drug-fuelled IG frenzy Shire will be one of a long list of issuers in the US investment-grade market, in what is expected to another busy few days after last week's US$53bn of deals. The drugmaker agreed to buy Baxalta International for US$32bn earlier this year, signing an US$18bn fully underwritten bank facility to finance the acquisition.

Last week in numbers 9.25% - Delays worked well for Ghana's Eurobond, allowing it to price below 10% target 11m - Losses booked by the Deutsche Bundesbank on sovereign bond purchases 165 - New jobs created by Deutsche Bank at a new data lab in Dublin 17.1% - Return from emerging markets local currency debt so far this year

(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Ian Edmondson)