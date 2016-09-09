Sept 9Qazaq Banki :

* Says that on Sept. 8 its board of directors has decided to terminate powers of Kantar Orynbaev as the chairman of the bank's management board

* At the same time, Erlan Kelimbetov, deputy chairman of the management board, has been appointed acting chairman of the management board as of Sept. 9

