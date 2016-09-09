BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Skywest Inc
* Skywest Inc. Reports combined August 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
* 2.46 billion revenue passenger miles for august 2016, compared to 2.67 billion last year (drops currency symbol '$')
* Skywest generated 2.98 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for august 2016, compared to 3.19 billion asms
* Aug load factor 82.7 percent versus 83.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene