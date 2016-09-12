BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
Sept 12 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :
* H1 rental income increased by 9.6 percent to 9.28 million Swiss francs ($9.51 million)
* H1 net profit down 18.7 percent to 5.24 million francs
* H1 underlying (excluding revaluation) net profit increased by 10.7 percent to 3.27 million francs
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless