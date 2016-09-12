Sept 12 Krakchemia SA :

* Said on Friday Alma Market SA sold 900,000 company's shares for 3.0 million zlotys ($777,766) on Sep. 6 in open market transaction and 430,000 shares for 1.3 mln zlotys on Sep. 7 in privately negotiated transaction

* Following transactions, Alma Market's stake in company's got reduced to 25.39 percent from 40.17 percent

($1 = 3.8572 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)