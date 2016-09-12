Sept 12 Poxel SA :

* H1 operating loss 12.2 million euros ($13.7 million) versus loss of eur 5.0 million euros year ago

* H1 no revenue versus 50,000 euros year ago

* H1 net loss 12.4 million euros versus loss of 5.2 million euros year ago

* Imeglimin dose-ranging, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b study with approximately 300 naïve and pre-treated Japanese patients is fully enrolled and patients have been randomized into 24 weeks of treatment

* Poxel expects to be in position to initiate phase 3 development program in Japan during Q4 of 2017

* Japan phase 2b Imeglimin results are anticipated during Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)