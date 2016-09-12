Sept 12 Ubisoft Entertainment SA

* The Guillemot family increased its stake in Ubisoft to 12.84 percent from 9.20 percent previously, according to a regulatory filing of the French markets authority AMF.

* The Guillemot family now owns 18.91 percent of voting rights in the video games maker, AMF says

* Ubisoft said last week that Guillemot Brothers SE and a bank had entered into an agreement related to the purchase of up to 4,000,008 shares in Ubisoft, representing 3.5 percent of its capital. Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)