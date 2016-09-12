BRIEF-C-Rad to provide cancer centers in Texas with surface tracking systems
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
Sept 12 Idogen AB :
* Reports important breakthrough - positive results from proof-of-concept study in human cells
* These positive results represent an important step in the development of a tolerogenic vaccine and an important step closer to treating patients with severe hemophilia A affected by factor VIII antibodies
Source text: bit.ly/2c9BlWZ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio