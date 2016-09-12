UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds comment, background)
Sept 12 Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson to journalists on sidelines of media event:
* CEO says in general sees no need to significantly alter FY2016 market demand outlook
* Co. sees European market demand growing 2-4 pct in FY2016, appliances demand seen up 4-5 pct in North America
* Says U.S. market has become more volatile
* Says on WTO ruling related to U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines, will affect Electrolux relatively little due to small exposure
* South Korea last week largely won an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, putting U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines at risk
* The news has weighed on shares of white goods makers such as Electrolux and Whirlpool Inc
* Electrolux CEO says raw material price impact forecast largely unchanged
* Co said in July sees positive raw material cost effect of around 750 mln SEK in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources