Sept 13 Agile Content SA :

* Said on Monday that it had signed a letter of intent to buy 100 percent stake in Adman Interactive SL and other companies of the group in France, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and the United Sates

* The transaction price is estimated at 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) plus variables that could reach another 4 million euros if the EBITDA and other financial variable objectives of the Adman business plan for 2017-2019 are met

* The payment to be made partly in cash and the rest in the shares of Agile Content

Source text: bit.ly/2chjpgd

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)