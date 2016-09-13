Sept 13 Pierrel SpA :
* Said on Monday that shareholder Fin Posillipo SpA, owner
of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment for a future
capital increase of 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million)
* Fin Posillipo SpA has made payments for a future capital
increase of a total of 6.4 million euros as of Sept. 12
* Shareholder Bootes Srl, owner of a 5.3 percent stake in
Pierrel, made a payment of 0.2 million euros for a future
capital increase
* Bootes Srl has made payments for a future capital increase
of a total of 0.9 million euros as of Sept. 12
* Shareholders approved on May 3 a rights issue of up to 20
million euros to be subscribed by March 31, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)