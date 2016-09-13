Sept 13 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Said on Monday its partner, Janssen had completed submission for Emergency Use Assessment
and Listing (EUAL) for its Ebola vaccine regimen to World Health Organization
* EUAL is special procedure that can be implemented when there is outbreak of disease with
high rates of morbidity or mortality and lack of treatment or prevention options
* Said preparations also underway to initiate first-in-human study for multivalent vaccine
regimen to combat Ebola, Sudan and Marburg viruses
* Janssen's investigational preventive Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen includes Bavarian
Nordic's MVA-BN Filo vaccine
