Sept 13 Novina SA :

* Said on Monday that its management board decided on terms of the company's share buyback program

* Under the program, to buy back not more than 1,352,690 own shares representing up to 20 percent of all votes

* Resolved to set the price per share at maximum 3 zlotys ($0.78)

* Said the program would start on Sept. 12, 2016, and end no later than June 29, 2021

($1 = 3.8692 zlotys)