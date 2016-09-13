UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 Holdsport Ltd :
* Sees HY headline EPS of 159.0 cents per share to 169.2 cents per share (2015: 203.8 cents)
* Total sales for six months ended Aug 31 2016 increased by 6.5 pct compared
* Total sales for six months ended Aug 31 increased by 6.5 pct with sales for comparable stores increasing by 3.3 pct over period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources