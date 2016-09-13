Sept 13 Holdsport Ltd :

* Sees HY headline EPS of 159.0 cents per share to 169.2 cents per share (2015: 203.8 cents)

* Total sales for six months ended Aug 31 2016 increased by 6.5 pct compared

* Total sales for six months ended Aug 31 increased by 6.5 pct with sales for comparable stores increasing by 3.3 pct over period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)