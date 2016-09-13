Sept 13Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Says it has approved motion of Gaz to acquire 30.99 percent of voting shares of Avtodizel

* Following this Gaz will own 93.64 percent of Avtodizel's voting shares

* The motion was filed on June 10

Source text - bit.ly/2c895G0

(Gdynia Newsroom)