Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Said on Tuesday that it authorized mPay SA to provide payment services as 'National Payment Institution'
* Refused to issue a permit for the provision of payment services as 'National Payment Institution' to IAI SA due to its non-compliance with certain provisions of the law on payment services
Source text - bit.ly/2c7PhO0
Further company coverage:,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)