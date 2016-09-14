Sept 14 Pharol SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a settled order against Pharol, pursuant to which the company agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing any violations and any future violations of certain sections of the Exchange Act and Rules, and pay a civil money penalty of $1.3 million to the SEC for transfer to the United States Treasury

* The company entered into the settlement without admitting or denying (except for jurisdiction) the SEC's findings in the order

* The order arose out of disclosures made by the company, at the time Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, regarding the investments in debt instruments issued by entities of Portuguese conglomerate Grupo Espirito Santo, such as investments in debt instruments issued by Espirito Santo International SA

* The SEC's entry of the order concludes this matter

