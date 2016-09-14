UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Digital Bros SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015/2016 gross revenue of 110.2 million euros versus 121.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit at 12.5 million euros versus 9.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposed FY dividend of 0.13 euro per share
* Said that its expectations for the next fiscal year are positive, but it will not be possible to replicate the operating margin which have been realized during this fiscal year, which were also positively impacted by the sales of PAYDAY 2 rights
Source text www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources