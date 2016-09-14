Sept 14 American Electric Power
* AEP to sell four competitive power plants to Blackstone
and Arclight joint venture
* Deal for $2.17 billion
* Sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Expects to record an after-tax gain of approximately $140
million from sale
* Company is evaluating options
* AEP expects to net approximately $1.2 billion in cash
after taxes, repayment of debt associated with these assets and
transaction fees
* Options may involve reinvestment in regulated businesses,
including transmission; renewable projects; additional debt
retirement; buybacks
