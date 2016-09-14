Sept 14 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :

* Intends to repurchase all Senior Notes amounting to 325 million euros ($364.55 million), which expire in 2018 and have rate 9.750%

* The proposal takes place in the context of liquidity management and aims to optimize liquidity and the Group's cost of debt

($1 = 0.8915 euros)