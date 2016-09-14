BRIEF-Oman's Bank Sohar FY profit falls
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
Sept 14 PAREF SA :
* H1 net profit group share 5.9 million euros ($5.18 million) versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 gross operating profit 3.9 million euros versus pro forma 3.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 EPRA NAV 88.1 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Jan 28 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order.