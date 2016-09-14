Sept 14 Orla Mining :
* Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger
* Existing Orla shareholders to hold about 36.2 pct of newco
shares on a fully diluted basis with remaining 19.1 pct to be
held by investors
* Each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.19 of a newco
share for each Pershimco common share
* In addition, each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.04
of a class a common share of newco for each Pershimco share held
* Under terms of arrangement agreement, each Pershimco
shareholder will receive 0.19 of a newco share for each
Pershimco common share held
* Existing Pershimco shareholders will hold approximately
44.7 pct of newco shares on a fully diluted in money basis
* Orla Mining says intends to raise up to c$50 million via a
private placement of subscription receipts at price of
$1.75/subscription receipt
* Says Marc Prefontaine will be CEO of the new company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: