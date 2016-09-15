Sept 15 Immunovia AB (publ) :

* Said on Wednesday intended to launch directed share issue of about 2.3 million shares directed to qualified investors in Sweden and qualified international investors

* Subscription price to be determined through accelerated book building process

* Thereafter intends to launch new share issue amounting to about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) with preferential right for co's existing shareholders

* Subscription price in preferential rights issue is to be same as in directed issue

* Will use proceeds to, amongst others, facilitate financing activities required to commercialize IMMray PanCan with in diabetic group and to achieve greater geographical market within High risk group 1

