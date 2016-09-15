Sept 15 Immunovia AB (publ) :
* Said on Wednesday intended to launch directed share issue of about 2.3 million shares
directed to qualified investors in Sweden and qualified international investors
* Subscription price to be determined through accelerated book building process
* Thereafter intends to launch new share issue amounting to about 30 million Swedish crowns
($3.53 million) with preferential right for co's existing shareholders
* Subscription price in preferential rights issue is to be same as in directed issue
* Will use proceeds to, amongst others, facilitate financing activities required to
commercialize IMMray PanCan with in diabetic group and to achieve greater geographical market
within High risk group 1
($1 = 8.5042 Swedish crowns)
