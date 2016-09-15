Sept 15 Fyffes

* Announces a placing of approximately 30 million ordinary shares in the capital of the company within the company's existing share authorities

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild to be launched immediately; to be made available to new and existing eligible investors

* Including the net proceeds of the Placing, Fyffes expects its 2016 year end net debt to be less than 2 times EBITDA (vs. 2.75 times post All Seasons acquisition without placing)

* reconfirms its target full year 2016 earnings ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)