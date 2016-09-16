Sept 16 KTG Agrar SE :

* Said on Thursday sells main activities in Germany (except Kohlberg and Quesitz) and its majority stake (50.06 percent) in KTG Energie AG to Gustav Zech Stiftung

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* For investments in Romania and Lithuania separate sales negotiations to be conducted

