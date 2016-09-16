Sept 16 NoemaLife SpA :

* Dedalus reported on Thursday the final results of its tender offer on 11.6 percent share capital of NoemaLife

* 881,530 share were tendered, corresponding to a 10.5 percent stake in NoemaLife for the total value of 6.5 million euros ($7.30 million)

* Dedalus to own 99.1 percent of NoemaLife share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)