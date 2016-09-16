Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 NoemaLife SpA :
* Dedalus reported on Thursday the final results of its tender offer on 11.6 percent share capital of NoemaLife
* 881,530 share were tendered, corresponding to a 10.5 percent stake in NoemaLife for the total value of 6.5 million euros ($7.30 million)
* Dedalus to own 99.1 percent of NoemaLife share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)