Sept 16 ViDiS SA :

* Said on Thursday that received an offer from investor concerning sale of 1,337,817 shares representing 43.54 pct stake in ViDiS until Oct. 12

* Said the investor proposed to sell to ViDiS 1,337,817 own shares under condition that ViDiS will retire the shares and lower its capital

* Said the sale price of shares is 2.61 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)