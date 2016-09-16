Sept 16 Norway industry minister Monica Maeland said in a statement on Friday:

* Industry and Fisheries Ministry has today received a response from the follow-up questions about the activities of DNB Luxembourg from DNB's chairwoman

* Had a meeting with DNB's chairwoman and CEO on Thursday night about the findings and conclusions of the external probe made by law firm Hjort

* She agrees with DNB that it should not have assisted clients in establishing companies in the Seychelles and that the service should never have been established

* DNB released results of external probe Friday morning

(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)