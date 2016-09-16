Sept 16 Norway industry minister Monica Maeland
said in a statement on Friday:
* Industry and Fisheries Ministry has today received a
response from the follow-up questions about the activities of
DNB Luxembourg from DNB's chairwoman
* Had a meeting with DNB's chairwoman and CEO on Thursday
night about the findings and conclusions of the external probe
made by law firm Hjort
* She agrees with DNB that it should not have assisted
clients in establishing companies in the Seychelles and that the
service should never have been established
* DNB released results of external probe Friday morning
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)