DUBAI, Sept 27 Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will not run for president in next year's Iranian election, he said on Tuesday, bowing to the wishes of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who said his candidacy would increase divisions in Iran.

"In carrying out the intentions of the leader of the revolution, I have no plans to take part in the elections next year," Ahmadinejad said in a letter to Khamenei, published on his website dolatebahar.com. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)