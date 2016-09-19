Sept 19 Lauritz.com Group A/S :

* Said on Sunday buyer informed that will not continue with sales- and leaseback agreement on property located Rovsingsgade according to terms and conditions

* Lauritz.com will continue with the project which includes finding a new buyer of the property

* Property will after refurbishment be used as a Lauritz.com auctionhouse number two in Copenhagen as well as headquarter for the company

