Sept 19 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Saturday that United States Postal Service accepted company's offer and gave order for 6 prototype of new generation delivery vehicles

* Said the offer by the company and Heksagon Mühendislik ve Tasarm had proposed to USPS on February

