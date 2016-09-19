Sept 19 First Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it completed the sale of its stake in
real estate fund Investietico
* Collected, on Sept. 14, 4.6 million euros ($5.14 million)
as partial reimbursment for its stake in Investietico and later
sold its stake on the market, with a capital gain of 1.8 million
euros
* Said on Aug. 1 that Aedes Real Estate SGR
finalized the sale of the whole real estate portfolio of
Investietico for a total of 121.1 million euros
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
