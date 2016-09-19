Sept 19 Projprzem SA :
* Its management issues an opinion on GK Immobile
tender offer call from Sept. 2
* The management does not see potential synergies from GK
Immobile offer and does not believe it will add value to its
operations
* Considers the tender call as negative to shareholders
value, not precise and not taking into consideration the market
situation
* Management considers GK Immobile tender price of 8.5
zlotys ($2.2) per share as below its shares' fair value and
lower than their book value
