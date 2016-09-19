Sept 19 Projprzem SA :

* Its management issues an opinion on GK Immobile tender offer call from Sept. 2

* The management does not see potential synergies from GK Immobile offer and does not believe it will add value to its operations

* Considers the tender call as negative to shareholders value, not precise and not taking into consideration the market situation

* Management considers GK Immobile tender price of 8.5 zlotys ($2.2) per share as below its shares' fair value and lower than their book value