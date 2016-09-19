Sept 19 Banco del Caribe CA Banco Universal (Bancaribe) :

* Said on Friday resolved to pay out dividend of 1.04 billion bolivar ($104.3 million), that is 10.00 bolivar per share, payable over A and B class shares in two tranches

* To pay out first portion of the dividend amounting to 1.02 billion bolivar on Sept. 29, for shares held as of Sept. 23

* To pay out second portion of the dividend amounting to 20 million bolivar over shares representing a capital increase from Sept. 10, 2015

($1 = 9.9750 bolivar)