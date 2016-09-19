MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Cherkizovo says:

* African Swine Fever (ASF) was confirmed at the sow farm "Novochemodanovskoye" in the Lev Tolstovskiy district of the Lipetsk region. A small number of sows were diagnosed with it;

* Preliminary examinations were conducted at the company's research laboratory and on the same day the virus was confirmed by the local government's veterinary services;

* All infected animals were isolated. The virus does not pose any threat to people;

* The sow farm that houses 6 percent of the company's sows was quarantined;

* Such action will not have any effect on this year's production volume and the company's other pork production sites are operating under normal conditions. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)