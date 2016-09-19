Sept 19 (Reuters) -
** Gazprombank sets final coupon benchmark rate
for its 10 billion rouble ($154.81 million) BO-11 series bonds
at 9.5 pct per annum, corresponding to the coupon yield rate of
9.73 pct per annum
** Earlier Gazprombank lowered coupon benchmark rate from
9.50-9.70 pct per annum to 9.5-9.6 pct per annum, corresponding
to the coupon yield rate of 9.73-9.83 pct per annum
($1 = 64.5944 roubles)
(Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia
Newsroom)