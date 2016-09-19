Sept 19 Henderson Group Plc
* Says plans to reopen the henderson uk property paif and
feeder fund from october 14, following suspension after brexit
vote
* Re-opening made possible following good progress in asset
sales and re-establishment of a liquidity buffer
* Ainslie McLennan, Manager of the funds says: "we are
pleased with the pricing attained on the assets sold in the
period since june 23, with the majority of sales exceeding
december 31 2015 valuations"
* client subscriptions and redemptions for acceptance on 14
October 2016 may be placed with Henderson at any time from 21
September 2016.
