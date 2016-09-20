Sept 20Schaffner Holding AG :

* Says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the 2020 strategy

* Potential impact on sales of acquisitions has been omitted from the strategic guidance for the period up to fiscal 2019/20

* For fiscal year 2015/16 (as at Sept. 30, 2016), Schaffner still expects to achieve net sales of over 180 million Swiss francs ($183.60 million)

* In terms of operating EBITA, a sequential improvement over the first half of the year is expected

