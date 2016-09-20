BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago
Sept 20 Deutsche Bank Peru SA :
* Said on Monday its general meeting has resolved to exclude company's shares from the registry of public companies and delist from Lima stock exchange
* Resolves to decrease share capital by reducing nominal value of each share to 0.35 soles from 1.24 soles
* After the operation, capital of the company to decrease to 45.9 million soles ($13.6 million), while number of shares will remain at 129.8 million shares
* Says the return of contributions will be made in cash
* The registry and delivery date for the capital decrease is Nov. 11
($1 = 3.3873 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago