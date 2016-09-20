** Kingfisher shares +2.1%, top of FTSE 100 and briefly break above June 2015

** H1 underlying PBT +13.5% to £436 mln v analysts' forecast of £430 mln

** Cites strong demand in Britain and Poland; but still cautious on outlook for France, its most profitable market

** Robust Kingfisher H1 a helpful read-across to Travis Perkins (+1%), which owns Wickes and Toolstation, per Liberum