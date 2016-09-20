Sept 20 Pininfarina SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 production value of 34.0 million euros ($38.02 million) versus 42.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss 0.9 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 21.8 million euros versus loss 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Swing to net profit in H1 can be attributed to the coming into force of its new agreement with the lenders, which led to a gain of about 26.5 million euros on the cancellation of financial liabilities

* Sees in FY 2016 production value down 15 percent year on year, a negative operating result, and a "strongly positive" net results thanks to the debt restructuring agreement

