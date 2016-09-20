Sept 20 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* Tessera technologies to acquire DTS
* Deal immediately accretive to EPS and cash flow
* Projected 2016 pro forma revenue of about $450 million for
combined company
* All-cash transaction is valued at approximately $850
million
* Combined company to be renamed at closing of transaction
* Combined company is expected to realize $15 million in
annualized cost synergies within first 12-18 months following
deal closing
* DTS stockholders will become entitled to receive $42.50
per share in cash at time of closing
* Tessera intends to fund acquisition with combination of
available cash on hand and approximately $600 million of
committed debt financing
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both
companies' respective boards of directors
* A new corporate name and stock symbol will be adopted in
connection with closing of transaction
* Additionally, all of DTS's outstanding debt will be
retired at closing of transaction
