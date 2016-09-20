UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 InRetail Peru Corp :
* Said on Monday accepted resignation of Augusto Jose Rey Vallarino from his position of chief financial officer
* Appoints Gonzalo Rosell Ramirez Gaston as new CFO
* Ramirez Gaston currently holds a position of CFO in Supermercados Peruanos and will keep this post, together with his new position
* Says Augusto Jose Rey Vallarino leaves the company to join Financiera Oh! as CEO
Source text: bit.ly/2cjrueg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources