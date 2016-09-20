Sept 20 InRetail Peru Corp :

* Said on Monday accepted resignation of Augusto Jose Rey Vallarino from his position of chief financial officer

* Appoints Gonzalo Rosell Ramirez Gaston as new CFO

* Ramirez Gaston currently holds a position of CFO in Supermercados Peruanos and will keep this post, together with his new position

* Says Augusto Jose Rey Vallarino leaves the company to join Financiera Oh! as CEO

Source text: bit.ly/2cjrueg

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)