Sept 20 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sinclair updates third quarter guidance
* Revising its Q3 2016 media revenues to be approximately
$637 million to $638 million
* On August 3, company provided guidance for Q3 2016 media
revenues of approximately $649.2 million to $663.2 million
* Rescinding full year political estimates of $260 million
to $280 million
* Q3 core advertising revenue estimate of a low single digit
percentage increase versus same period last year remains
unchanged
* Q3 estimate impacted as "large" political advertiser was
going to direct funds to organizing voters rather than campaign
funding
* While previously expected fall in Presidential ad spending
in Q3, yet to see significant spending, even at levels initially
expected
