Sept 20 Videobur Sthlm Int AB :

* Says during the first part of September has received orders from customers in four new industries

* Order value of these new contracts over the next 12 months is estimated at 120,000 - 250,000 Swedish crowns ($13,999.88 - $29,166.42) Source text: bit.ly/2cQCwYV

($1 = 8.5715 Swedish crowns)