Sept 20 French oil services company Technip SA
says:
* It has proposed redundancies for its UK subsea delivery
business and will enter into collective consultation with
workforce.
* Technip says around 130 jobs could be affected by
redundancy proposal, out of approximately 600 in its UK subsea
delivery business.
* Technip says redundancy plan is in response to challenging
conditions experienced by UK oil and gas sector.
* Technip says remains committed to its current operations
and to being part of the UK North Sea market.
* Technip's UK Subsea Delivery Business is responsible for
winning and executing subsea projects mainly in the UK North
Sea.
