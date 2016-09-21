Sept 21 C-QUADRAT Investment AG :

* Said on Tuesday it has been informed that Cubic (London) Limited and C-QUADRAT's core shareholders decided not to proceed with share purchase agreements regarding a total of 2.9 million non-par value bearer shares (65.46 pct) of C-QUADRAT (Transaction II)

* With effectiveness of these agreements Cubic would have held more than 90 pct in the C-QUADRAT and would have intended to launch a squeeze out proceeding following the mandatory takeover offer

* For the time being, a subsequent squeeze out proceeding in C-QUADRAT will not be initiated because the legal requirements have not been fulfilled

* Only Transaction I will be completed (conditional share purchase agreement regarding a total of 1.1 million non-par value bearer shares of C-QUADRAT Investment AG, corresponding to 25.1 pct of the issued share capital and intention to launch an anticipated mandatory takeover offer)

* Mandatory takeover offer can still be accepted until and including Oct. 12. The offer price remains unchanged at 60 euros ($66.74) per C-QUADRAT share

