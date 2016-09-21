Sept 21 eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had successfully priced an offering of 435.0 million euro ($484.2 million) senior secured notes due 2021 at a coupon of 8.50%

* The debt offering was oversubscribed, and increased from the originally announced amount of 425.0 million euros

* This transaction allows the company to extend the maturity of its debt from less than two years to five years and gain flexibility versus its current financing

* The company has also refinanced its super senior revolving credit facility, increasing the size to 147.0 million euros from the current 130.0 million euros, gaining flexibility as well versus the current terms

